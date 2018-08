ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug 17 (Reuters) - The jury in the trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager asked the judge to be released at 5 p.m. Eastern time (2100 GMT) on Friday because one of its members has a social engagement.

The jury for Paul Manafort’s bank and tax fraud trial sent the judge a request toward the end of its second day of deliberating. (Reporting by Nathan Layne Writing by Lisa Lambert)