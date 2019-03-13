Manafort lawyer calls Washington prison sentence 'hostile', 'unnecessary'

Manafort defense attorney Kevin Downing departs the courthosue after his client, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, was sentenced to about 3-1/2 more years in prison, totaling more than six years, for charges arising from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 U.S. election at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Wednesday said it was “unnecessary” for a Washington judge to sentence Manafort to time in prison for conspiracy and fraud charges.

“It was hostile and it was totally unnecessary,” Kevin Downing told reporters outside the courthouse. He did not address a New York indictment against Manafort announced earlier on Wednesday.