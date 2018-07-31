FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 31, 2018 / 7:40 PM / in an hour

Ex-Trump aide Manafort had more than 30 overseas accounts -U.S. prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Paul Manafort, U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, opened more than 30 bank accounts in three foreign countries to “receive and hide” his income from Ukraine, a federal prosecutor said on Tuesday.

Uzo Asonye, one of the prosecutors in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, made the comment as part of the prosecution’s opening statement in the trial of Manafort in a Virginia federal court.

Reporting by Nathan Layne and Karen Freifeld in Alexandria; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.