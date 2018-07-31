Ex-Trump aide Manafort had more than 30 overseas accounts -U.S. prosecutor

July 31 (Reuters) - Paul Manafort, U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, opened more than 30 bank accounts in three foreign countries to “receive and hide” his income from Ukraine, a federal prosecutor said on Tuesday.

Uzo Asonye, one of the prosecutors in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, made the comment as part of the prosecution’s opening statement in the trial of Manafort in a Virginia federal court.