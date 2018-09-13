FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 10:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Manafort tentatively agrees to plea deal with special counsel -ABC News

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has tentatively agreed to a plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller that will head off his upcoming trial, ABC News reported on Thursday.

The deal is expected to be announced in a Washington, D.C., courtroom on Friday, but it remains unclear whether Manafort has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors or is simply agreeing to plead guilty, ABC said, citing three unnamed sources with knowledge of the discussions. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

