ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug 6 (Reuters) - Former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates testified on Monday that he stole money from former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who is on trial for tax and bank fraud.

Gates, a former business partner of Manafort’s, also testified that Manafort had asked him to omit information in a court deposition regarding a private equity fund. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech)