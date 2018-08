ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug 3 (Reuters) - An accountant for U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort testified on Friday that she knew an accounting treatment for a loan was wrong when preparing Manafort’s tax return.

The accountant, Cynthia Laporta, said the accounting treatment involved the 2014 tax year. “I very much regret it,” she told the courtroom. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)