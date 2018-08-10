FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 7:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Witness in Manafort trial says bank CEO was interested in top Treasury post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug 10 (Reuters) - A former Federal Savings Bank executive testified on Friday at ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s bank and tax fraud trial that the bank’s CEO asked him to call Manafort to inquire about whether he could become a candidate for U.S. Treasury secretary.

Dennis Raico, the former executive, said Federal Savings Bank CEO Stephen Calk asked him to make the call to Manafort on Nov. 11, 2016, just days after Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

