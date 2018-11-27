Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 27, 2018 / 8:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-Trump campaign head Manafort denies ever meeting with Wikileaks' Assange

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, staunchly denied ever meeting with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Tuesday, after the Guardian newspaper published a story alleging the two met at least three times, including once in 2016. “This story is totally false and deliberately libelous. I have never met Julian Assange or anyone connected to him,” Manafort said through a spokesman.

“We are considering all legal options against the Guardian, who proceeded with this story even after being notified by my representatives that it was false.” (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.