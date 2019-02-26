Manafort sentencing hearing rescheduled to March 7 -court filing

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Virginia rescheduled the sentencing hearing for Paul Manafort, the former chairman of U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, to March 7, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear why the sentencing hearing was rescheduled from March 8. Manafort was convicted in August of eight charges of bank and tax fraud as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. (Reporting by Makini Brice)