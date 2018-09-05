FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 3:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-Collusion probe off limits in second Manafort trial, U.S. judge rules

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in first paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The federal judge overseeing the second trial of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s one-time campaign chairman, ruled on Wednesday that a federal investigation of possible collusion between the campaign and Russia cannot be discussed during the trial.

The collusion investigation being led by a U.S. special counsel is “wholly irrelevant to the charges in this case,” Judge Amy Berman Jackson said during a pre-trial hearing.

During the trial, Manafort will face seven counts, including conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy to defraud the United States, making false statements and witness tampering. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Bill Trott)

