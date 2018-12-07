Financials
December 7, 2018 / 11:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Special counsel says Trump ex-campaign chair lied to investigators about funds, contacts

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort lied to federal investigators about a payment and contacts with Trump administration officials, the U.S. special counsel investigating whether Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia said in a court filing on Friday.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office submitted the filing to a U.S. District Court judge in Washington who had asked for more details on Mueller’s allegations last month that Manafort had breached a plea agreement by lying. (Reporting by Makini Brice, writing by David Alexander, Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

