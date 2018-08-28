FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 3:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. judge deals partial win to prosecution ahead of Manafort's second trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A judge overseeing the upcoming second trial of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort on Tuesday approved the prosecution’s request to allow evidence about a Justice Department inspection of Manafort’s lobbying activities in the 1980s but limited the scope of what it can show.

The ruling by Judge Amy Berman Jackson represents a partial win for Special Counsel Robert Mueller ahead of Manafort’s second trial, set to begin next month in Jackson’s federal courtroom in Washington. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Washington Editing by Bill Trott)

