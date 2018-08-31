Associate of indicted Russian pleads guilty to U.S. lobbying violation

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A business associate of Konstantin Kilimnik, a political operative with alleged Russian intelligence ties who was recently indicted in the U.S. election meddling probe, pled guilty on Friday to failing to register as a foreign agent for lobbying on behalf of a Ukrainian political party.

Samuel Patten was charged by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia and the Justice Department’s National Security Division with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act for his work for the Ukrainian Opposition Bloc between 2014 and 2018. (Reporting by David Alexander; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Tim Ahmann)