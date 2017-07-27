FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 20 days
European businesses working in Russia slam proposed U.S. sanctions
July 27, 2017 / 12:47 PM / in 20 days

European businesses working in Russia slam proposed U.S. sanctions

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - The Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Thursday it was strongly concerned that proposed new U.S. sanctions touched especially the interests of European companies and European countries in energy and other sectors related to Russia.

"We do not support the introduction of additional economic sanctions by the U.S. and we appeal to the U.S., EU and Russian authorities to find a political solution which will prevent a further deterioration of mutual relations," the AEB, the main representative body of European businesses in Russia, said in a statement.

"The introduction of sanctions impedes the normal conduct of business activity, and can also lead to a serious decline in production and workplaces in relevant sectors." (Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by)

