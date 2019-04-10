Top U.S. Senate Democrat says Barr should retract spying statement

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called on Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday to retract his statement that U.S. agencies spied on President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

“AG Barr admitted he had no evidence to support his claim that spying on the Trump campaign “did occur,’” Schumer said in a Twitter post. “AG Barr must retract his statement immediately or produce specific evidence to back it up. Perpetuating conspiracy theories is beneath the office of the Attorney General.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)