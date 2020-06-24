Company News
June 24, 2020 / 6:59 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

In reversal, TV show about Trump-Comey clash to air before U.S. election

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, June 24 (Reuters) - A television show about the clash between former FBI director James Comey and U.S. President Donald Trump over Russian interference in the 2016 election will be broadcast in September - ahead of the November elections, cable channel Showtime said on Wednesday

“The Comey Rule,” described as a “behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath,” was initially given a broadcast slot in late November.

Showtime did not give a reason for the change, but it followed complaints about the post-election timing from writer-director Billy Ray were made public earlier this week. Comey also issued a statement expressing his dismay.

Trump is running for a second term in the White House in a Nov. 3 election.

Comey’s firing by Trump in 2017 triggered a 22-month long investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Russian election interference. Mueller documented numerous contacts between Trump campaign figures and Moscow but found insufficient evidence of a criminal conspiracy.

The two-part TV series, starring Jeff Daniels as Comey and Irish actor Brendan Gleeson as Trump, is based on Comey’s best-selling book “A Higher Loyalty” and more than a year of additional interviews, Showtime said.

It will air on the ViacomCBS channel on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, Showtime said.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

