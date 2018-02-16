Trump acknowledges Russia mounted anti-U.S. campaign ahead of 2016 election

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump acknowledged on Friday that Russia launched an anti-U.S. campaign ahead of the 2016 election, but in a message on Twitter sent after Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged more than a dozen Russians with meddling in the election, Trump said his campaign did nothing wrong.

“Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for President. The results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong - no collusion!” Trump said in a tweet. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Grant McCool)