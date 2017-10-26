FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia to respond to Twitter ban on Russian media ads - RIA
October 26, 2017 / 4:09 PM / in 2 hours

Russia to respond to Twitter ban on Russian media ads - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it would respond to a decision by Twitter Inc to ban adverts from media outlets Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik, saying the move flouted international and domestic laws on free speech, the RIA news agency reported.

RIA cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying the decision was another aggressive step aimed at hindering the work of Russian media in the United States and the result of pressure from U.S. intelligence agencies. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

