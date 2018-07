WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. court on Monday released the names of five people for whom Special Counsel Robert Mueller had requested immunity to testify in the Virginia trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Robert Manafort.

According to court filings unsealed on Monday, Mueller requested immunity for Dennis Raico, Cindy Laporta, Conor O’Brien, Donna Duggan and James Brennan.