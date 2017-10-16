FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Firm behind Trump dossier declines to respond to House panel's subpoena
October 16, 2017

Firm behind Trump dossier declines to respond to House panel's subpoena

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. political research firm that commissioned a dossier on Donald Trump while he was running for president said on Monday it would not comply with a subpoena issued by the U.S. House of Representatives intelligence committee.

Lawyers for Fusion GPS, which hired former British spy Christopher Steele to produce the Trump research, told the committee’s Republican chairman, U.S. Representative Devin Nunes, the subpoena was flawed.

The lawyers questioned Nunes’ role in signing the subpoena since he had recused himself from the committee’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by David Alexander)

