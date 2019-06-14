Four candidates at top of Trump's list to replace Sarah Sanders -source

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has four leading candidates under consideration to replace outgoing White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a Trump confidant said on Friday.

The four are deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley, Stephanie Grisham, who is first lady Melania Trump’s communications director, former State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert and outgoing Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh, the source said on condition of anonymity.

The White House declined to comment.

Sanders announced on Thursday that she was stepping down at the end of the month as Trump’s press secretary after about two years in the job. She plans to return to her home state of Arkansas. (Reporting by Steve Holland Editing by Paul Simao)