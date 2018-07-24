FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 7:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trump submits plan for $200 mln investment in Scottish golf resort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S President Donald Trump’s company has submitted plans to invest another 150 million pounds ($197 million) in his Aberdeen golf and leisure resort in Scotland, the Trump Organization said on Tuesday.

Trump plans to build 500 residential homes, 50 hotel cottages, sports centre, retail, equestrian and commercial spaces at his Aberdeen resort, along with other leisure facilities.

“Initial interest to our plans have been incredible and, subject to detailed planning approval, we are aiming to break ground next year,” Eric Trump, who along with his brother Donald Jr. leads the Trump Organization, said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7621 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

