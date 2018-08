Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is likely to nominate Allison Lee, a former enforcement attorney at the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the Wall Street regulator's commissioner, Bloomberg reported here on Monday.

Lee would replace Kara Stein on the five-member panel, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The SEC did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)