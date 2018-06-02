Trump to nominate Elad Roisman to Securities and Exchange Commission

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate Elad Roisman to be a commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the White House said on Friday.

Roisman currently serves as chief counsel at the U.S. Senate Banking Committee chaired by Republican Senator Mike Crapo, the White House said in a statement. He will be nominated for a five-year term, and his appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham Editing by Eric Walsh)