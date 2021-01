CHICAGO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork processor, said on Monday it paused all federal campaign contributions until more facts are known about last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Smithfield, Virginia-based company, which is owned by Hong Kong-listed WH Group Ltd, said it was “horrified by the recent violence at the U.S. Capitol.” (Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by Chris Reese)