Trump would consider regulating social media companies but calls for caution

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would consider working with Democrats to regulate social media companies, several of which he has accused, without evidence, of being biased against him and other conservatives.

But he cautioned regulations could be harmful, although it was not clear what he was specifically referring to. “Believe it or not, I’m one that really likes free speech. A lot of people don’t understand that, but I am a big believer. And when you start regulating, a lot of bad things can happen,” Trump said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; editing by Jonathan Oatis)