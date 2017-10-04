FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump administration asks Congress for $29 bln in hurricane relief
#Financials
October 4, 2017 / 9:41 PM / in 16 days

Trump administration asks Congress for $29 bln in hurricane relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Wednesday asked U.S. lawmakers to approve $29 billion in disaster relief funds to assist victims of recent hurricanes that hit Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

The aid request includes $12.8 billion in new funds to help storm victims and $16 billion to defray debt in the federal government's flood insurance program. The White House said the program would reach the limit of its borrowing authority late this month. The administration also wants another $576.5 million to pay for fighting wildfires in the western United States. (Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft)

