U.S. Representative Swalwell sues Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection - CNN

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Democrat Representative Eric Swalwell is suing former President Donald Trump over the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, when violent protesters attempted to stop the counting of electoral ballots.

Swalwell was one of the impeachment managers who last month attempted to persuade the U.S. Senate to block Trump from holding the office of president again, saying Trump incited the violence. The Senate, though, voted to acquit Trump. Swalwell is the second lawmaker to sue Trump over the insurrection. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Toby Chopra)