Deutsche Bank tells court it doesn't hold Trump's tax returns

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said in a letter to a U.S. court that it does not hold copies of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tax returns, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Thursday.

Trump has appealed against the release by the German lender of banking records related to himself and his family which have been subpoenaed by the U.S. House Financial Services Committee and U.S. House Intelligence Committee.

In a letter to the court, Deutsche said that the only tax returns it has for individuals or entities named in the subpoenas are not those of the president, the court said.