August 30, 2018 / 8:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says he could link cap gains taxes to inflation -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he is considering linking capital gains taxes to inflation, a move that could mean circumventing the U.S. Congress to give a substantial tax cut to wealthy Americans.

“I’m thinking about it,” Trump said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Only Congress can change U.S. tax law. But the administration has been trying to determine whether it has the authority on its own to change the way capital gains taxes are calculated to protect the value of capital assets from inflation. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Sandra Maler )

