FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 22, 2018 / 7:18 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Trump says eyeing a 10 percent middle income tax cut plan

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House as he departed on a trip to campaign in Texas, said on Monday his administration plans to produce a resolution calling for a 10 percent tax cut for middle income earners.

Trump said on Saturday his administration was studying a tax cut to be rolled out some time around the beginning of November just before congressional elections, even though lawmakers are out of town campaigning and Congress is not in session.

It was not immediately clear what he meant by producing a resolution.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.