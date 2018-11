Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Trump administration will hold a roundtable discussion next week on innovation with top tech executives, WSJ reported on Thursday.

Executives expected to participate include Microsoft Corp's Satya Nadella, Alphabet Inc's Sundar Pichai, Oracle Corp's Safra Catz, and others, the report said, citing a White House email. (on.wsj.com/2FQ8yYo) (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)