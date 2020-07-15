IT Services & Consulting
July 15, 2020 / 10:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump administration studying national security risks of TikTok, other apps

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is studying the national security risks of social media applications, including TikTok and WeChat, that they say may risk allowing a foreign adversary to amass information on Americans, a White House official said on Wednesday.

Action on the issue would likely come in weeks, not months, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Sandra Maler)

