Trump says on Twitter he does not like TPP for U.S., too many contingencies

April 17 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said again on Twitter on Tuesday that he does not like the landmark Trans-Pacific Partnership deal for the United States.

“While Japan and South Korea would like us to go back into TPP, I don’t like the deal for the United States,” he tweeted.

“Too many contingencies and no way to get out if it doesn’t work. Bilateral deals are far more efficient, profitable and better for OUR workers. Look how bad WTO is to U.S.”