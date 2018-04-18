FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 3:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says on Twitter he does not like TPP for U.S., too many contingencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said again on Twitter on Tuesday that he does not like the landmark Trans-Pacific Partnership deal for the United States.

“While Japan and South Korea would like us to go back into TPP, I don’t like the deal for the United States,” he tweeted.

“Too many contingencies and no way to get out if it doesn’t work. Bilateral deals are far more efficient, profitable and better for OUR workers. Look how bad WTO is to U.S.”

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Tom Hogue

