BRUSSELS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The European Union is ready to react swiftly if the United States restricts its exports, the European Commission said after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to confront the bloc over its “very unfair” trade policy.

“It is not about winners and losers. We here in the European Union believe that trade can be and should be win-win,” a commission spokesman said. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Editing by Angus MacSwan)