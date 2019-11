NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed his criticism of European Union’s trade policies, saying it has “terrible” barriers that are unfair to U.S. producers.

“European Union: very, very difficult,” he told the New York Economic Club. “The barriers they have up are terrible, terrible. In many ways, worse than China.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)