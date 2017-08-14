FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump signs memo directing probe into China's IP practices
August 14, 2017 / 7:27 PM / in an hour

Trump signs memo directing probe into China's IP practices

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed a presidential memorandum authorizing an investigation into China's alleged theft of American intellectual property, declaring it "one big move."

The order directs U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to determine whether to investigate Chinese trade practices that force U.S. companies operating in China to turn over intellectual property.

"Ambassador Lighthizer you are empowered to consider all available options at your disposal," Trump said before he signed the memo. "This is just the beginning," Trump added.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Leslie Adler

