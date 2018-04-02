Trump to nominate Muzinich as Treasury deputy secretary -White House

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate Justin Muzinich, an aide to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to be the deputy secretary of the Treasury, the White House said on Monday.

It said Muzinich advises the Mnuchin on tax reform and other domestic and international policy initiatives. Before joining the Treasury Department, he was president of Muzinich & Co, an international investment firm, and taught at Columbia Business School, the statement said. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)