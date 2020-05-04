FACTBOX-Trump on Twitter (May 4) - Mexico, Tax Cuts

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

- “Concast” should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough. I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is “nuts”. Besides, bad ratings! #OPENJOECOLDCASE [0638 ET]

- Getting great reviews, finally, for how well we are handling the pandemic, especially our strong production of desperately needed ventilators, the building of field hospitals & beds, and soon, the great things we are doing on testing. People are really working well together! [0819 ET]

- And I'm Endorsing you also Lacy, you truly deserve it. You are doing a great job, and Omar is a disaster who wants much higher taxes, hates our Military & our Vets, demands Open Borders, and is fighting to take away our great 2nd Amendment. Good luck Lacy! bit.ly/3aYciS9 [0831 ET]

- Republicans love the biggest Tax Cuts, Rebuilt Military, Choice for Vets, saving 2nd Amendment and many other things my Administration has done, but what they love beyond all else is 252 (so far!) Federal Judges, not including two great Supreme Court Justices. A Big Record! [0936 ET]

- Mexico is sadly experiencing very big CoronaVirus problems, and now California, get this, doesn’t want people coming over the Southern Border. A Classic! They are sooo lucky that I am their President. Border is very tight and the Wall is rapidly being built! [0942 ET]

- Interesting? By Congress not wanting the special 5 minute testing apparatus, they are saying that they are not “essential”. In any event, we have great testing capacity, and have performed 6.5 million tests, which is more than every country in the world, combined! [1024 ET]

