FACTBOX-Trump on Twitter (May 15) - OBAMAGATE, Journalism, India

- Thank you to @foxandfriends for covering, supremely, the greatest political scandal in the history of the United States, OBAMAGATE. Fake News @CNN and Concast’s own MSDNC are only trying to make their 3 year Con Job just go away. They are embarrassed and don’t know what to do.... [0819 ET]

- ....Likewise, the @nytimes and @washingtonpost are a disgrace to journalism. They are all Fake News, and they know it better than anyone else. History is unfolding, and it is not a pretty picture for “journalism”. [0819 ET]

- I am proud to announce that @NJTransit will receive $1.4B in CARES Act funding to assist in their continued operations and to keep people moving in the NY/NJ area! The LARGEST single Federal transit grant to New Jersey Transit ever. Together, we will prevail! [1029 ET]

- Chicago’s @CTA has big federal resources heading its way to keep the transit system operational and to keep people moving where they need to go. $817M will aid in the economic recovery — buy Made in the USA! [1035 ET]

- Today I was presented with the brand new @SpaceForceDoD flag in the Oval Office. I will take Great Pride in displaying it at the @WhiteHouse! bit.ly/2WyWL74 [1428 ET]

- I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy! [1450 ET]

- Such a wonderful reception yesterday in Pennsylvania. Thank you! #MAGA (Video tweet: bit.ly/2ZdAa1X) [1510 ET]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU)