FACTBOX-Trump on Twitter (April 29) - Testing, Amash

- The only reason the U.S. has reported one million cases of CoronaVirus is that our Testing is sooo much better than any other country in the World. Other countries are way behind us in Testing, and therefore show far fewer cases! [0023 ET]

- At least they admit it. The Failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost never correct their Fake Reporting! bit.ly/35iAJIH [0909 ET]

- THANK YOU @MarkLevinShow! bit.ly/3bJQURH [1042 ET]

- No, I think Amash would make a wonderful candidate, especially since he is way behind in his district and has no chance of maintaining his Congressional seat. He almost always votes for the Do Nothing Dems anyway. I like him even more than Jill Stein! bit.ly/35eVPrk [1055 ET]

