October 26, 2018 / 2:14 PM / in an hour

Trump, offering no evidence, suggests Twitter biased against him

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday accused Twitter Inc of targeting his account on the social media network but did not offer any evidence, and suggested that the company’s actions could be a sign of bias.

“Twitter has removed many people from my account and, more importantly, they have seemingly done something that makes it much harder to join - they have stifled growth to a point where it is obvious to all. A few weeks ago it was a Rocket Ship, now it is a Blimp! Total Bias?” he wrote in a tweet. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

