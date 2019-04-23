Company News
April 23, 2019 / 11:50 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump urges creation of 'fairer' companies amid spat with Twitter

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for the creation of “more, and fairer” social media companies in response to discrimination he said he faced as a Republican from Twitter Inc.

He also cheered the involvement of U.S. lawmakers, who have called the heads of several technology companies to testify in connection to various scandals: “No wonder Congress wants to get involved - and they should,” he wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Makini Brice and Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below