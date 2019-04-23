Trump urges creation of 'fairer' companies amid spat with Twitter

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for the creation of “more, and fairer” social media companies in response to discrimination he said he faced as a Republican from Twitter Inc.

He also cheered the involvement of U.S. lawmakers, who have called the heads of several technology companies to testify in connection to various scandals: “No wonder Congress wants to get involved - and they should,” he wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Makini Brice and Susan Heavey)