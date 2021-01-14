Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Twitter CEO says banning Trump was right decision but sets dangerous precedent

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that banning U.S. President Donald Trump from Twitter was the “right decision” but added the ban sets a dangerous precedent.

"Having to take these actions fragment the public conversation. They divide us. They limit the potential for clarification, redemption, and learning. And sets a precedent I feel is dangerous: the power an individual or corporation has over a part of the global public conversation", Dorsey said in a tweet bit.ly/35DO2Vu.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

