June 5, 2018 / 1:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. appeals ruling that Trump could not block Twitter followers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department late on Monday said it would appeal a federal judge’s ruling that President Donald Trump may not legally block Twitter users from his account on the social media platform based on their political views, according to a court filing.

A lawyer for seven plaintiffs who sued, Jameel Jaffer, said that the @realdonaldtrump account on Monday had unblocked the seven plaintiffs who filed suit.

The White House and the Justice Department did not immediately comment.

“We’re pleased that the White House unblocked our clients from the President’s Twitter account but disappointed that the government intends to appeal the district court’s thoughtful and well-supported ruling,” Jaffer said in an email. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

