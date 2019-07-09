U.S. appeals court says Trump cannot block Twitter followers

July 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld a 2018 lower court ruling that said President Donald Trump could not block people from following him on Twitter.

The court found that the First Amendment does not permit Trump “to exclude persons from an otherwise‐open online dialogue because they expressed views with which” he disagreed. The White House, Justice Department and Twitter did not immediately comment. Trump last year blocked some people who had sued to gain access. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)