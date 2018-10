WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he has been talking with Goldman Sachs executive Dina Powell, one of his former advisers, about possibly succeeding Nikki Haley as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said that he liked Powell, but that she was just one of many people being considered for the U.N. post. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann)