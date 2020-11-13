Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Biotechnology

Trump predicts coronavirus vaccine will be widely available as soon as April

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he expects a coronavirus vaccine to be available for the entire population as soon as April, amid a crush of new infections of the deadly disease that has pushed daily case counts to record highs.

In his first public remarks in over a week following his election loss to Democratic challenge Joe Biden, Trump also said he expects an emergency use authorization for Pzifer’s vaccine “extremely soon.” (Reporting by Steve Holland)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up