Trump predicts coronavirus vaccine will be widely available as soon as April

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he expects a coronavirus vaccine to be available for the entire population as soon as April, amid a crush of new infections of the deadly disease that has pushed daily case counts to record highs.

In his first public remarks in over a week following his election loss to Democratic challenge Joe Biden, Trump also said he expects an emergency use authorization for Pzifer’s vaccine “extremely soon.” (Reporting by Steve Holland)