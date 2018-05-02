Trump weighs former U.S. lawmaker Miller for VA post

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is interviewing former House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Jeff Miller this week as a possible choice to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs after his earlier pick withdrew, a White House official said on Wednesday.

Miller, a Florida Republican, retired from the U.S. House in 2016 after first being elected in 2001. White House physician Ronny Jackson withdrew from consideration for the job last week after allegations that he had been lax with prescription drugs and drank alcohol on the job. (Reporting by Steve Holland Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)