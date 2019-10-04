Industrials
October 4, 2019 / 3:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says he won't tie Biden concerns to trade deal with China

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday he would not tie a much-anticipated trade deal with China to his publicly stated desire for Beijing to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential rival in the 2020 presidential election.

On Thursday Trump, a Republican, urged China to investigate Biden, a Democrat, triggering concerns that he was again inviting foreign interference in a U.S. election. Last week Trump released a transcript of a call where he asked Ukraine’s president to also look into Biden. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below